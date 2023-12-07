North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Oxford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Oxford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
