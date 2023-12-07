The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) are favored (-9.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 145.5.

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -9.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats

UNC Greensboro's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points three times.

UNC Greensboro's games this year have an average total of 147.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

UNC Greensboro has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UNC Greensboro has a 83.3% chance to win.

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 3 60% 78.9 166.4 68.3 144.6 138.3 Eastern Kentucky 3 75% 87.5 166.4 76.3 144.6 156.3

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

The 78.9 points per game the Spartans average are just 2.6 more points than the Colonels allow (76.3).

UNC Greensboro is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-2-0 1-1 5-0-0 Eastern Kentucky 0-4-0 0-0 0-4-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro Eastern Kentucky 11-3 Home Record 14-2 8-6 Away Record 5-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.