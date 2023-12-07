The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-9.5) 145.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-8.5) 145.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, each of the Spartans games has hit the over.

Eastern Kentucky has not won against the spread this year in four opportunities.

None of the Colonels games has gone over the point total so far this year.

