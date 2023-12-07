The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.

UNC Greensboro is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Colonels are the top rebounding team in the country, while the Spartans sit at 232nd.

The 78.9 points per game the Spartans average are just 2.6 more points than the Colonels allow (76.3).

UNC Greensboro is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

The Spartans gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.0 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, UNC Greensboro performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule