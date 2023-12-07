How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.
- UNC Greensboro is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Colonels are the top rebounding team in the country, while the Spartans sit at 232nd.
- The 78.9 points per game the Spartans average are just 2.6 more points than the Colonels allow (76.3).
- UNC Greensboro is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- The Spartans gave up 61.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.0 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UNC Greensboro performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in road games.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Delaware
|W 88-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|W 58-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|W 88-56
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
