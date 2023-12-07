Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 122-112 win versus the Celtics, Haliburton put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

In this article, we look at Haliburton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.9 29.8 Rebounds -- 4.0 4.0 Assists -- 11.9 11.9 PRA -- 42.8 45.7 PR -- 30.9 33.8



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Bucks

Haliburton is responsible for taking 16.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

Haliburton's Pacers average 107.3 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 118.3 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.0 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 26.4 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 38 29 6 10 5 1 0

