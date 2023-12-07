Teuvo Teravainen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Teravainen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:40 on the ice per game.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in 12 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Teravainen has an assist in six of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 1 18 Points 1 11 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

