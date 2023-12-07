High school basketball is on the schedule today in Onslow County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

E.A. Laney High School at White Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Swansboro High School at Topsail High School