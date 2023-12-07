We have high school basketball competition in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Christian Academy at Westminster Catawba Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7

6:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland School of Technology at Jackson Day School