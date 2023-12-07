Will Jalen Chatfield Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 7?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jalen Chatfield a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Chatfield stats and insights
- Chatfield has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Chatfield has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Chatfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|14:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
