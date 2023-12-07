The Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Hurricanes vs Flames Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 82 total goals (3.3 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 22 8 14 22 15 11 53.4% Seth Jarvis 25 9 10 19 7 13 47.4% Teuvo Teravainen 25 11 7 18 10 10 48% Martin Necas 25 7 11 18 12 7 36.8% Brady Skjei 25 4 11 15 9 12 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 84 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 23rd in the league.

The Flames have 73 goals this season (2.9 per game), 21st in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Flames Key Players