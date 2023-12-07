North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Gaston County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Davidson Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland School of Technology at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory High School at Hunter Huss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
