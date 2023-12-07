The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) welcome in the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 57.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 59.9 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 59.9 points, Gardner-Webb is 0-3.

FGCU is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The 70.1 points per game the Eagles average are 14.5 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (84.6).

This season the Eagles are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34.8% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Eagles concede.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

14.0 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lauren Bailey: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 39.3 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 39.3 FG% Nyla Walker: 8.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Schedule