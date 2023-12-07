Thursday's contest that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) at Alico Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-52 in favor of FGCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Runnin' Bulldogs head into this contest on the heels of a 73-66 loss to Furman on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 84, Gardner-Webb 52

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs have no victories against D1 teams this season.

Gardner-Webb has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

According to the RPI, the Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Gardner-Webb is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

14 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Lauren Bailey: 9 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

9 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Micahla Funderburk: 8 PTS, 30 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8 PTS, 30 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 39.3 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 39.3 FG% Nyla Walker: 8.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are being outscored by 26.7 points per game, with a -187 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.9 points per game (302nd in college basketball), and allow 84.6 per outing (354th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.