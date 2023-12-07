The Clemson Tigers (5-4) face the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ACC play.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score only 4.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.9).

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Duke is 4-1.

Clemson's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 75.5 points.

The 75.0 points per game the Tigers record are 13.1 more points than the Blue Devils give up (61.9).

When Clemson scores more than 61.9 points, it is 5-2.

When Duke allows fewer than 75.0 points, it is 5-1.

The Tigers shoot 44.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.

The Blue Devils' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Taina Mair: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Reigan Richardson: 13.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

13.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Ashlon Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Jadyn Donovan: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.3 FG%

