The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The 49ers put up only 3.0 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (65.1).
  • Charlotte is 3-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
  • Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.
  • The Demon Deacons put up 5.3 more points per game (61.4) than the 49ers give up (56.1).
  • Wake Forest is 2-2 when scoring more than 56.1 points.
  • Charlotte is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.
  • The Demon Deacons shoot 39.3% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.
  • The 49ers make 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% less than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charlotte Leaders

  • Dazia Lawrence: 17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Tracey Hueston: 10.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%
  • Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
  • Imani Smith: 3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Olivia Porter: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Charlotte Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 George Washington W 50-38 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
11/29/2023 Mercer W 65-58 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ VCU L 57-49 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/7/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
12/21/2023 Davidson - Dale F. Halton Arena

