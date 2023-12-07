The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The 49ers put up only 3.0 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (65.1).

Charlotte is 3-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.

The Demon Deacons put up 5.3 more points per game (61.4) than the 49ers give up (56.1).

Wake Forest is 2-2 when scoring more than 56.1 points.

Charlotte is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.

The Demon Deacons shoot 39.3% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.

The 49ers make 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% less than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Tracey Hueston: 10.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%

10.7 PTS, 45.0 FG% Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Imani Smith: 3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Olivia Porter: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Schedule