How to Watch the Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, airing at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers put up only 3.0 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (65.1).
- Charlotte is 3-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
- Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.
- The Demon Deacons put up 5.3 more points per game (61.4) than the 49ers give up (56.1).
- Wake Forest is 2-2 when scoring more than 56.1 points.
- Charlotte is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.
- The Demon Deacons shoot 39.3% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.
- The 49ers make 39.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% less than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Tracey Hueston: 10.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Imani Smith: 3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Olivia Porter: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|W 50-38
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Mercer
|W 65-58
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ VCU
|L 57-49
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/21/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.