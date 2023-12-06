The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Kevin Miller: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Carr: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 17.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 19.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marqus Marion: 1.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Miller: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carr: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Hildreth: 17.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sallis: 19.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marion: 1.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 68.4 266th
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 61.1 11th
233rd 31.0 Rebounds 33.9 58th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th
143rd 13.5 Assists 15.1 46th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.