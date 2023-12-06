The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11% higher than the 36.4% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.

Wake Forest has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights rank 157th.

The 78.9 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 20.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (58.4).

Wake Forest has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wake Forest performed better at home last year, averaging 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game on the road.

The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.8).

Wake Forest sunk 9.1 treys per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% when playing at home and 37.2% in away games.

