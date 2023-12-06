The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11% higher than the 36.4% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.
  • Wake Forest has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
  • The Demon Deacons are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights rank 157th.
  • The 78.9 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 20.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (58.4).
  • Wake Forest has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wake Forest performed better at home last year, averaging 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game on the road.
  • The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.8).
  • Wake Forest sunk 9.1 treys per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% when playing at home and 37.2% in away games.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 LSU L 86-80 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern W 71-56 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Florida W 82-71 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/6/2023 Rutgers - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/9/2023 NJIT - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/18/2023 Delaware State - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

