How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ACC Network.
Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11% higher than the 36.4% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- Wake Forest has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights rank 157th.
- The 78.9 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 20.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (58.4).
- Wake Forest has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wake Forest performed better at home last year, averaging 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game on the road.
- The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.8).
- Wake Forest sunk 9.1 treys per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% when playing at home and 37.2% in away games.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|LSU
|L 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|W 82-71
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
