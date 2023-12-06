The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 67.1 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 54.3 the Tar Heels allow.

UNC Greensboro has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.

North Carolina has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.

The Tar Heels record 16 more points per game (67.3) than the Spartans allow (51.3).

North Carolina is 5-3 when scoring more than 51.3 points.

UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

The Tar Heels shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.

The Spartans shoot 42.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.5 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.5 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 59.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 59.5 FG% Isys Grady: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Nasia Powell: 6.1 PTS, 40 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

UNC Greensboro Schedule