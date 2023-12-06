The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 67.1 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 54.3 the Tar Heels allow.
  • UNC Greensboro has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.
  • North Carolina has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Tar Heels record 16 more points per game (67.3) than the Spartans allow (51.3).
  • North Carolina is 5-3 when scoring more than 51.3 points.
  • UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Tar Heels shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.
  • The Spartans shoot 42.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.5 FG%
  • Jayde Gamble: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 59.5 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Nasia Powell: 6.1 PTS, 40 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Montreat W 75-46 Greensboro Coliseum
11/26/2023 Gardner-Webb W 64-47 Greensboro Coliseum
11/29/2023 Coastal Carolina W 65-59 Greensboro Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
12/10/2023 Elon - Greensboro Coliseum
12/14/2023 North Carolina Central - Greensboro Coliseum

