Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) and the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 6.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Royals earned a 64-61 win against Winthrop.

Queens (NC) vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Queens (NC) vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 64, Queens (NC) 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

The Royals captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they defeated the Winthrop Eagles, who rank No. 316 in our computer rankings, 64-61.

The Royals have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Queens (NC) is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 316) on December 3

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 17

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 17.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)

17.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70) Jordyn Weaver: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 54.2 FG%

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 54.2 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Amari Davis: 4.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%

4.6 PTS, 35.7 FG% Alexandria Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -13 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (186th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per contest (246th in college basketball).

