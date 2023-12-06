Queens (NC) vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) and the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 6.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Royals earned a 64-61 win against Winthrop.
Queens (NC) vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Queens (NC) vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 64, Queens (NC) 59
Other ASUN Predictions
Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis
- The Royals captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they defeated the Winthrop Eagles, who rank No. 316 in our computer rankings, 64-61.
- The Royals have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Queens (NC) is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 316) on December 3
- 61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 17
Queens (NC) Leaders
- Nicole Gwynn: 17.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (25-for-70)
- Jordyn Weaver: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 54.2 FG%
- Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Amari Davis: 4.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%
- Alexandria Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
Queens (NC) Performance Insights
- The Royals are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -13 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (186th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per contest (246th in college basketball).
