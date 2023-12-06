North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Onslow County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Brunswick High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoggard High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Pender High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Burgaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
