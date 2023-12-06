High school basketball is happening today in Onslow County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Brunswick High School at Northside High School - Onslow

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6

7:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lenoir High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoggard High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Richlands High School at Pender High School