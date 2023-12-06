The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

North Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 67.1 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 54.3 the Tar Heels allow.

UNC Greensboro has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.3 points.

North Carolina is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The 67.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are 16.0 more points than the Spartans give up (51.3).

When North Carolina scores more than 51.3 points, it is 5-3.

When UNC Greensboro gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 6-0.

The Tar Heels shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.

The Spartans make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.9 FG%

10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.9 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

16.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Maria Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 72.9 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 72.9 FG% Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47) Indya Nivar: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

North Carolina Schedule