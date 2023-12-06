Wednesday's game between the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) at Carmichael Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-51 and heavily favors North Carolina to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Tar Heels dropped their last outing 65-58 against South Carolina on Thursday.

North Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 69, UNC Greensboro 51

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season on November 12, when they grabbed a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

North Carolina has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 67) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 171) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 269) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 345) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 348) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.9 FG%

10.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.9 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

16.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Maria Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 72.9 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 72.9 FG% Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Indya Nivar: 6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.3 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 54.3 per contest (40th in college basketball).

