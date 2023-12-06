North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Hanover County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in New Hanover County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashley High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoggard High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
