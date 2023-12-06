NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) meet the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarkel Joiner: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Clark: 9.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- DJ Horne: 13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mohamed Diarra: 8.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ Burns Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael O'Connell: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|41st
|77.7
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|67th
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|8th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|14.1
|338th
