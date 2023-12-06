The NC State Wolfpack (5-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games NC State shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Wolfpack are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 225th.

The Wolfpack score 78.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 78.1 the Hawks give up.

NC State is 4-1 when scoring more than 78.1 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.

The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, NC State made one more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule