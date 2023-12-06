The NC State Wolfpack (5-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • In games NC State shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Wolfpack are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 225th.
  • The Wolfpack score 78.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 78.1 the Hawks give up.
  • NC State is 4-1 when scoring more than 78.1 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • NC State posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.
  • The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, NC State made one more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss L 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College W 84-78 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Reynolds Coliseum
12/12/2023 UT Martin - PNC Arena
12/16/2023 Tennessee - Frost Bank Center

