How to Watch NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack (5-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games NC State shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Wolfpack are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 225th.
- The Wolfpack score 78.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 78.1 the Hawks give up.
- NC State is 4-1 when scoring more than 78.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.
- The Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, NC State made one more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 95-86
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Frost Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.