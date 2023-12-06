Miles Bridges could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Bulls.

In a 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves (his previous action) Bridges produced 22 points and four assists.

In this article we will break down Bridges' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 Assists 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 30.3 PR -- 27.5 3PM 1.5 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Bulls

Bridges has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 7.2% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Bridges' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.0.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 113.1 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls are ranked 27th in the NBA, giving up 45.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 27.4 assists per game, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Bulls concede 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.