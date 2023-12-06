For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Michael Bunting a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:53 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:20 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 17:41 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 13:38 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.