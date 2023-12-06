North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sugar Creek Charter School at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
