For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Martin Necas a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

  • Necas has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play, Necas has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Necas averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:39 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:55 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

