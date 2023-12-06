The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slavin stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

Slavin has no points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 5.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:54 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:46 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:02 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:04 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 22:16 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.