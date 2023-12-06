North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Harnett County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Harnett High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Seven Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
