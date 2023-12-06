Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 123-117 loss against the Timberwolves, Hayward had 17 points and two steals.

Below we will look at Hayward's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.5 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.2 PRA -- 23.7 20.3 PR -- 19.1 16.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.7



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Bulls

Hayward has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 12.9% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward's Hornets average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 45.9 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 27.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14.7 makes per contest, 29th in the NBA.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 25 9 1 1 1 0 0 1/26/2023 25 17 1 3 0 1 2 11/2/2022 16 7 3 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.