The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) hit the court against the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Runnin' Bulldogs' seven games this season have hit the over.

Wofford has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, six out of the Terriers' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.