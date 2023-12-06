The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) take on the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45% the Terriers allow to opponents.

Gardner-Webb has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 140th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs score 74 points per game, eight fewer points than the 82 the Terriers allow.

Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when scoring more than 82 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Gardner-Webb scored 14.9 more points per game (78.9) than it did when playing on the road (64).

The Runnin' Bulldogs surrendered 65.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.8 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Gardner-Webb performed better when playing at home last year, making 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule