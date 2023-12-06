The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) take on the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45% the Terriers allow to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 140th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs score 74 points per game, eight fewer points than the 82 the Terriers allow.
  • Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when scoring more than 82 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Gardner-Webb scored 14.9 more points per game (78.9) than it did when playing on the road (64).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs surrendered 65.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.8 away from home.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Gardner-Webb performed better when playing at home last year, making 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Limestone W 92-51 Paul Porter Arena
11/29/2023 @ Queens L 83-80 Curry Arena
12/2/2023 Western Carolina W 82-77 Paul Porter Arena
12/6/2023 Wofford - Paul Porter Arena
12/11/2023 North Greenville - Paul Porter Arena
12/16/2023 Appalachian State - Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

