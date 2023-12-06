How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) take on the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45% the Terriers allow to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 66th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 140th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score 74 points per game, eight fewer points than the 82 the Terriers allow.
- Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when scoring more than 82 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Gardner-Webb scored 14.9 more points per game (78.9) than it did when playing on the road (64).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs surrendered 65.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.8 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Gardner-Webb performed better when playing at home last year, making 6.7 threes per game with a 33.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Limestone
|W 92-51
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Queens
|L 83-80
|Curry Arena
|12/2/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 82-77
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/6/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/11/2023
|North Greenville
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/16/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.