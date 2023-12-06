The Wofford Terriers (3-5) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) at Paul Porter Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 147.5 for the matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Paul Porter Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gardner-Webb -7.5 147.5

Gardner-Webb Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb and its opponents have gone over 147.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.

Gardner-Webb has had an average of 143.2 points in its games this season, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Gardner-Webb, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gardner-Webb 3 42.9% 74 151.8 69.2 151.2 141.2 Wofford 4 57.1% 77.8 151.8 82 151.2 145.9

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 74 points per game, eight fewer points than the 82 the Terriers allow.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gardner-Webb 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0 Wofford 3-4-0 2-1 6-1-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gardner-Webb Wofford 8-5 Home Record 12-4 6-10 Away Record 4-11 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 10-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 64 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

