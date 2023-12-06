North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Durham County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Hope High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.