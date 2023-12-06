Wednesday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) and Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 72-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Davidson, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Davidson vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 72, Campbell 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-13.9)

Davidson (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 131.1

Davidson is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Campbell's 3-4-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Fighting Camels' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game (scoring 71.8 points per game to rank 240th in college basketball while allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 137th in college basketball) and have a +24 scoring differential overall.

Davidson records 31.0 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) compared to the 30.9 of its opponents.

Davidson hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.3 on average.

The Wildcats average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (108th in college basketball), and allow 93.8 points per 100 possessions (270th in college basketball).

Davidson has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (66th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (298th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.