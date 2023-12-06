The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) travel to face the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Camels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
  • Davidson is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 345th.
  • The Wildcats score 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than the Fighting Camels give up (63.5).
  • Davidson is 5-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson scored 71.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats surrendered 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than in road games (71.3).
  • In home games, Davidson sunk 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte W 85-81 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Wright State W 82-73 John M. Belk Arena
12/6/2023 Campbell - John M. Belk Arena
12/9/2023 Miami (OH) - John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate - John M. Belk Arena

