The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) travel to face the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Camels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Davidson is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 345th.

The Wildcats score 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than the Fighting Camels give up (63.5).

Davidson is 5-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson scored 71.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats surrendered 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than in road games (71.3).

In home games, Davidson sunk 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

