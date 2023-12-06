How to Watch Davidson vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) travel to face the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Camels have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- Davidson is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 345th.
- The Wildcats score 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than the Fighting Camels give up (63.5).
- Davidson is 5-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Davidson scored 71.4 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats surrendered 2.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than in road games (71.3).
- In home games, Davidson sunk 7 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 89-55
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|W 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wright State
|W 82-73
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/6/2023
|Campbell
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.