North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Craven County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashley High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havelock High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.