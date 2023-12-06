The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) take on the Denver Nuggets (14-7) as just 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -0.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points seven times.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Clippers have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Clippers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
  • Denver's contests this season have a 225.0-point average over/under, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.
  • Denver is 8-13-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Nuggets have split the two match ups they have played as underdogs this season.
  • Denver has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 7 36.8% 112.9 227.4 109.7 220.1 227.3
Nuggets 10 47.6% 114.5 227.4 110.4 220.1 223.2

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • The Clippers are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Three of Clippers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering four times in nine home games, and three times in 10 road games.
  • The Clippers put up only 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • Denver has been better against the spread at home (5-4-0) than away (3-9-0) this year.
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 114.5 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.
  • Denver is 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Clippers and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 7-12 6-8 7-12
Nuggets 8-13 1-1 10-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Clippers Nuggets
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 114.5
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
5-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-6
6-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-3
109.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.4
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
6-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-8
8-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.