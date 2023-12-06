There is high school basketball action in Carteret County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Havelock High School at East Carteret High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 6
  • Location: Beaufort, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

