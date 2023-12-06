The Davidson Wildcats (5-3) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 130.5.

Campbell vs. Davidson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Davidson -13.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Camels Betting Records & Stats

Campbell and its opponents have combined to score more than 130.5 points twice this season.

Campbell has a 125.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Campbell has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Campbell (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 23.8% less often than Davidson (4-2-0) this season.

Campbell vs. Davidson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Davidson 4 66.7% 71.8 133.8 68.8 132.3 135.2 Campbell 2 28.6% 62.0 133.8 63.5 132.3 130.2

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The Fighting Camels put up an average of 62.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats give up.

Campbell vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Davidson 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0 Campbell 3-4-0 1-1 2-5-0

Campbell vs. Davidson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Davidson Campbell 7-8 Home Record 8-6 6-6 Away Record 4-10 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

