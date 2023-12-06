The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Campbell has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 238th.

The Fighting Camels put up an average of 62 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats allow.

Campbell has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Camels gave up 4.7 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than on the road (70.9).

Campbell sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.3%).

