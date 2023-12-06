How to Watch Campbell vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Campbell has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 238th.
- The Fighting Camels put up an average of 62 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats allow.
- Campbell has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Campbell scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Camels gave up 4.7 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than on the road (70.9).
- Campbell sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.3%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|W 65-58
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 62-48
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 87-56
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/12/2023
|Pfeiffer
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.