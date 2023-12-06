On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Brady Skjei going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 24:20 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:11 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:04 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:51 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:42 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:20 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

