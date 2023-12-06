The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

In games Arizona State shoots higher than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 116th.

The Sun Devils record 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs give up (62).

When Arizona State puts up more than 62 points, it is 5-0.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

This season, SMU has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.4% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 63rd.

The Mustangs score nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils allow (65.4).

SMU has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.4).

In home games, Arizona State sunk 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than away from home (7.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in away games (30.6%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (68.1) last season.

At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 83.1.

At home, SMU drained 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena 11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena 12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule