The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 11:30 AM ET.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up 6.7 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Catamounts allow (63.4).

When it scores more than 63.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.

Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.7 points.

The 58.5 points per game the Catamounts record are 10.3 fewer points than the Spartans give up (68.8).

South Carolina Upstate is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 58.5 points.

This season the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Spartans concede.

The Spartans shoot 39.8% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Catamounts concede.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 9.5 PTS, 52.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 52.2 FG% Jada Burton: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG% Tyja Beans: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Audrey Meyers: 6.9 PTS, 57.5 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule