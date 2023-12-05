How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 11:30 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up 6.7 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Catamounts allow (63.4).
- When it scores more than 63.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.
- Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.7 points.
- The 58.5 points per game the Catamounts record are 10.3 fewer points than the Spartans give up (68.8).
- South Carolina Upstate is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 58.5 points.
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Spartans concede.
- The Spartans shoot 39.8% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Catamounts concede.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 9.5 PTS, 52.2 FG%
- Jada Burton: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%
- Tyja Beans: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%
- Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
- Audrey Meyers: 6.9 PTS, 57.5 FG%
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|L 69-58
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia State
|L 90-57
|Ramsey Center
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 60-41
|Ramsey Center
|12/5/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/15/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
