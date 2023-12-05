The High Point Panthers (6-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Western Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 253rd.

The Catamounts put up an average of 78 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 74.7 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 74.7 points, Western Carolina is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Western Carolina put up 78.9 points per game last season, 11.2 more than it averaged away (67.7).

At home, the Catamounts conceded 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.3.

At home, Western Carolina made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (7.4). Western Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule