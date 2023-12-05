North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Wake County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Willow Spring High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Holly Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Apex High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Level High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
GRACE Christian School at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Christian Academy at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southern Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilltop Christian School at Greenville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenscroft High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
