North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vance County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Vance County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Crossroads Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisburg High School at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kerr-Vance Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
