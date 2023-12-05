The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Union County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Piedmont High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Marshville, NC

Marshville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at Union County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Blairsville, GA

Blairsville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkwood High School at Indian Land High School